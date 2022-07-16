Discover moths, monarchs and more during July Forest Preserve programs

Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of July 25 feature moths, monarchs and more. Here is the lineup:
Discovery Isle: Bugs: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, Isle al a Cache Museum, Romeoville. Explore why bugs are important and how cool they can be! Free, all ages.
Backyard Flower Power (Zoom Webinar) 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, online. Learn what and how to plant at home to enjoy for seasons to come. Free, all ages. Register by July 26.
BYOB Bingo: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, Prairie Bluff Preserve, Crest Hill. Bring your own beer or wine for a little extra fun as you compete for bingo prizes. Free, ages 21 or older.
Honey and Wax – The Sweet History of Beekeeping: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Learn all about the early days of beekeeping and bee hunting. BYOB beer, wine or mead! Free, ages 21 or older. Register by July 26.
Explore the Outdoors – Evening Sights and Sounds: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Look and listen for evening sights and sounds. Free, all ages. Register by July 28.
Night Hike – Moths: 8-10 p.m. Friday, July 29, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Celebrate National Moth Week by exploring the night in search of moths. Free, ages 8 or older. Register by July 28.
Monarchs Are Magic: noon-1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Join a naturalist to get up close and personal with a monarch and learn about recovery efforts for pollinators.
Additional program details and online program registration are available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.