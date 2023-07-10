1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Disgraced Sports Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple times In Florida Federal Prison

July 10, 2023 11:50AM CDT
Share
FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday, May 26, 2022 it will not pursue criminal charges against former FBI agents who failed to quickly open an investigation of sports doctor Larry Nassar despite learning in 2015 that he was accused of sexually assaulting female gymnasts.(. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida.

Nassar is serving decades in prison after admitting sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, including Olympic medalists.

Two people familiar with Nassar’s stabbing tell The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman.

The people say Nassar is in stable condition Monday.

One of the people says Nassar was stabbed in the back and the chest.

The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

Popular Posts

1

Illinois' New Laws Went Into Effect On July 1st
2

DNA Confirms Bones Found Earlier This Year In Will County Are that of Missing Joliet Man From A Decade Ago
3

Dangerous Situation Along Route 53 in Joliet As Concrete Trucks Make A U-Turn Near Construction Site
4

A GoFundMe Page Set Up For The Family Of Chicago Woman Killed On I-55 In Bolingbrook
5

Wrong-Way Driver In I-55 Double Fatal Still In The Hospital

Recent Posts