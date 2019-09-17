Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner For CEO Of United Way Fast Approaching
Mike Hennessy President and CEO United Way of Will County
The Rainbow Council Boy Scouts of America will present its 2019 Distinguished Citizen Award to someone with strong ties to the service community and a graduate of Lewis University. Michael Hennessy President and CEO of the the United Way of Will since 1989 will be awarded the Distinguished Citizen Award on September 19th at the Jacob Henry Mansion.
Past recipient and local leader Jim Roolf says this year’s recipient embodies what the Boy Scouts are looking for with regard to the impact on the community. Hennessy’s role has had an exceptional impact on the development of the organization. The Rainbow Council describes Hennessy as one of the “kindest, most thoughtful and best-informed people in Will County. He is a font on information and a tremendous resource to public and private Will County leaders who call and rely on him to help address whatever crisis they face, often at a moment’s notice. The United Way of Will County simply would not function as well as it does without his vision, hard work, dedication and leadership.”
For tickets go to rainbowcouncil.org.