District 202 Associations Collecting School Supplies for Students
The Plainfield Association of Support Staff (PASS) and the Association of Plainfield Teachers (APT) are collecting school supplies to give to students at each District 202 school.
Community members can donate supplies from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in front of the District Office, 15732 Howard Street.
Please Note: this is a collection event only. School supplies will not be given out at this event.
In 2019, PASS donated two backpacks to each elementary school filled with necessary school supplies.
This year PASS and APT want to donate a filled backpack to all 30 District 202 schools to help more families who may be struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Basic supplies include white board erasers, dry erase markers, regular glue sticks, pink erasers, plastic supplies boxes or pouches, blue, black and red pens, and different color highlighters.
Visit http://www.psd202.org/documents/1552489338.pdf for a complete supply list.
Visit https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=UX92U4HR7QJDJ to make a monetary contribution.
District 202 Press Release