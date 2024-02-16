District 202 high schools present 2024 spring musicals

District 202 high school student musicians and performers will get your hearts leaping and toes tapping as they present a slate of spring musicals this March and April.

Here are this year’s shows, in chronological order:

Plainfield East High School presents “Tuck Everlasting” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined.

When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life.

As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice; return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for children (3 and older), students, and seniors.

Tickets may be purchased online at plainfield-east-high-school-choir.ticketleap.com/pehs-tuck-everlasting/ or at the door.

PEHS is located at 12001 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield.

Plainfield North High School presents “Into the Woods” at 7 p.m., Friday, March 15, Saturday, March 16; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2024

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece – and a rare modern classic.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk.

When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for students, staff, and seniors.

Tickets may be purchased online beginning at 3p.m. February 16 at https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/pnhs/buy-tix or at the door.

PNHS is located at 12005 S. 248th Street, Plainfield.

Plainfield South High School presents “Freaky Friday” at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again.

By spending a day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students with an ID. Children 2 and younger are free.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/81389 or at the door.

PSHS is located at 7800 W. Caton Farm Road, Plainfield.

Plainfield High School – Central Campus presents “Mamma Mia!” at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13; and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14, 2024.

On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding — one which includes her father giving her away.

The problem? Sophie doesn’t know who he is!

Her mother Donna, the former lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands.

Sneaking a peek in her mother’s old diaries, she discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill, and Harry. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought!

Tickets may be purchased mid-March online at https://sites.google.com/psd202.org/pchschoirs/home or at the door.

PHSCC is located at 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield.