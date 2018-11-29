District 202 High Schools Present Holiday Music Concerts

The District 202 community is invited to kick off the holiday season with holiday concerts presented by all four high schools’ music departments.

PLAINFIELD HIGH SCHOOL – CENTRAL CAMPUS

The Plainfield High School-Central Campus bands and choirs will present their annual Holiday Collage Concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 in the PHSCC auditorium,24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield.

The program will feature all curricular bands and choirs, plus numerous small instrumental and vocal ensemble, in an uninterrupted collage format.

There is no admission for the program.

PLAINFIELD SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

The Plainfield South High School choirs and bands will present their annual Holiday Collage Concert at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 6, 2018 in the school’s auditorium, 7800 W. Caton Farm Road, Plainfield.

More than 300 band and choir students will perform.

Cost is $5 and tickets are for sale online at plainfieldsouthband.ludus.com through Friday, November 30, 2018.

A limited number of tickets will be available to buy at the door.

PLAINFIELD NORTH HIGH SCHOOL

The Plainfield North High School bands and choirs will present their Holiday Collage Concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 12 and Thursday, December 13, 2018 in the school auditorium, 12005 S. 248th St., Plainfield.

The groups will perform music of the holiday season.

There will be a freewill donation at the door.

PLAINFIELD EAST HIGH SCHOOL

The Plainfield East High School bands and choirs will present their Holiday Collage Concert at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018 in the school auditorium, 12001 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield.

The show will feature a variety of holiday-inspired musical selections performed by PEHS choral and instrumental groups.

The concert is free.