District 202 Ok’s $197.3 Million 2018 Tax Levy; Tax Rate Expected to Drop

District 202 will ask the Will and Kendall County clerks for $197,291,326 in local property taxes (including bond and interest) through the district’s 2018 levy – about $2,259,366 or 1.2 percent more than last year’s levy.

The Board approved the new levy request at its December 17, 2018 regular meeting following a public hearing as required by law.

District officials project that the district’s total tax rate will fall from $5.71 per $100 of equalized assessed value (EAV) this year, to about $5.51 per $100 of EAV thanks to rising property values, and conservative budgeting.

However, the actual tax rate cannot be determined until after the district’s EAV is finalized early next year. Likewise, it is difficult to predict the new levy’s impact on specific tax bills which are based on individual property values.

The tax levy is the school district’s official request for its share of local property taxes. The tax extension is the amount of local taxes the district actually receives from the counties it serves. The official extension will be calculated after the district’s final equalized assessed value is set next April.

The 2018 levy request is about 5.4 percent higher than the 2017 extension of $187.1 (including bond and interest). However, the 2018 levy is about $2,259,366 more than the 2017 levy of $195 million.

Although the 2018 levy is 5.4 percent higher than last year’s extension, district officials expect this year’s actual tax extension to be only about 2.8 percent higher than last year’s extension.

Governments routinely request significantly more money than is actually needed to ensure that they get their full share of taxes. This process is called a “balloon levy.” If governments ask for less than what they ultimately are due, they lose any funds greater than what is requested.

The state tax cap law limits the amount of new revenues the district can levy each year to either the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or 5 percent, whichever is less. For the 2018 levy, the CPI will be 2.1 percent.

Therefore, when the levy process is complete District 202 will be able to increase its local property tax revenues by only 2.1 percent (plus the value of new construction). New property values can fluctuate between now and when final numbers are received. In addition, the economy continues to show signs of slow improvement.

Of the total amount of the 2018 levy, about $168.4 million, or about 85 percent will go to the districts’ operating funds — Education, Operations and Maintenance, Transportation, Working Cash, Illinois Municipal Employees Retirement Fund, Special Education and Tort.

