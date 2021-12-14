District 202 parent group presents suicide prevention program

District 202 will share steps families can take to be more aware of teen suicide and support and protect their children through two public programs.
The District 202 Plainfield Parent Community Network (PPCN) will present this special free program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in the auditorium at Plainfield East High School, 12001 Naperville Road; and at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Plainfield South High School, 7800 Caton Farm Road, both in Plainfield.
Doors will open and community resources will be available at 6 p.m. both evenings, and speaker presentations will start at 6:30 p.m. ***MASKS MUST BE WORK INSIDE THE SCHOOL AT ALL TIMES.
The program will be recorded and posted to the PPCN website at https://plainfieldpcn.org/
“Student suicide is a very real, and very significant concern,” said Tim Albores, District 202 Director for High School Student Services. Albores helped form the PPCN.
“It is more important than ever for parents of students of every age to understand and recognize the signs of suicide so they can help and support their children,” he said.
The event will feature behavioral health specialist Jennifer Trivelli from Linden Oaks Behavioral Health. She has more than 20 years of experience with mental health, group homes, therapeutic day school, and domestic violence agency and shelters.
Trivelli will address key suicide-related topics including:
· Risk factors
· Warning signs
· Communications strategies
· Common suicide myths
· Where to get help, and
The PPCN will present this important program in both English and Spanish.
District 202 social workers, special education administrators and counselors formed the PPCN in fall 2016 to support parents with common parenting needs. A committee comprising district administrators, principals, counselors and community members oversees the PPCN.
Please visit https://plainfieldpcn.org/ for more information about the PPCN including podcasts of past programs.
Professional development credits (CEUs and CPDUs) will be available for all certified educators attending this program.