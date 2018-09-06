District 202 Program Focuses on Overscheduled Students and Parents

Feeling frazzled by your students’ overwhelming schedule? You’re not alone.

To help, District 202 will present “Overscheduled Students (and Frazzled Parents) – preparing your child for a competitive world without losing your sanity” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Plainfield North High School, 12005 S. 248th Street, Plainfield.

The Plainfield Parent Community Network (PPCN) will present this special free program in the PNHS auditorium. The program will be available in both English and Spanish.

“The world puts so much pressure on our children to ‘succeed’ that they often end up taking on too many activities, and parents cannot help but feel some of that burden and anxiety,” said Tim Albores, District 202 director of high school student services. Albores helped create the PPCN.

Panelists include Stephanie Kennedy, president of Kennedy Educational Services and co-founder of My College Planning Team; Marty Beirne, a licensed clinical professional counselor at Linden Oaks Behavioral health and former high school and middle school teacher and administrator; Christina Pavlich, the school social worker at Walker’s Grove Elementary School in District 202; and Plainfield South High School senior Lauren Sreniawski.

The panel will discuss:

How overscheduling can help – and hurt – kids and their parents

Common warning signs and symptoms that your child is overscheduled, and the best ways to respond

Simple ways to determine the right balance of organized activities, unstructured play and appropriate parent-child interaction

Proven stress management strategies

District 202 social workers, special education administrators and counselors formed the PPCN in fall 2016 to support parents with common parenting needs.

This is the first PPCN meeting this school year. A committee comprising district administrators, principals, counselors and community members oversees the PPCN.

Please visit please visit www.plainfieldparentcommunityn etwork.org for more information about the PPCN including podcasts of past programs.

Professional development credits (CEUs and CPDUs) will be available for teachers and counselors attending this program.