District 202 Program Will Focus on Suicide Awareness, Prevention
District 202 will share steps families can take to be more aware of teen suicide and support and protect their children.
The District 202 Plainfield Parent Community Network (PPCN) will present this special free program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the auditorium at Plainfield South High School, 7800 W. Caton Farm Road, Plainfield. Doors will open and community resources will be available at 6 p.m.
The program is designed and intended for parents with students of all ages, caregivers, family members, teachers and educational staff, social workers, nurses, mental health providers and counselors.
“It is vitally important that adults understand the social pressures that continue to confront our children and learn how we can help our kids safely navigate the world around them,” said Tim Albores, District 202 Director for High School Student Services. Albores helped form the PPCN.
The event will feature guest speakers Elyssa’s Mission Director of Education Jodie Segal and Suicide Prevention Educator Kelsey Hoeper. They will address suicide-related topics including:
Risk and protective factors
Warning signs
Common myths
How to talk to children about the issue
Where to get help, and
A brief overview of the Signs of Suicide (SOS) program
The PPCN will present this important program in both English and Spanish and will have childcare available. It will be recorded and linked on the PPCN website.
District 202 social workers, special education administrators and counselors formed the PPCN in fall 2016 to support parents with common parenting needs. This is the second PPCN meeting this school year. A committee comprising district administrators, principals, counselors and community members oversees the PPCN.
Professional development credits (CEUs and CPDUs) will be available for teachers and counselors attending this program.