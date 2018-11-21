District 202 “Stuff-A-Bus” Winter Clothing Drive

Members of the District 202 transportation department and Septran, the district’s special education transportation provider stand with (center) Director of Transportation Ellen Theobald and (center right) Superintendent Dr. Lane Abrell to celebrate the success of Septran’s first-ever “Stuff-A-Bus” winter clothing drive on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. Septran collected dozens of boxes of winter coats, hats, gloves and other winter gear from District 202 buildings. The items will be donated to needy District 202 families and community members.