District 202 Support Bags of Hope Program on April 23

District 202 Families and Staff,

The Chipotle restaurant at 2848 Plainfield Road in Joliet will donate a portion of its sales between 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 to the Bags of Hope backpack food program.

Each week, Bags of Hope volunteers prepare and deliver backpacks filled with nutritious food for about 150 District 202 students in 19 of our schools. This service costs Bags of Hope about $1,500 a week.

Now, they need OUR help.

Please show this flier to the cashier (or just tell them you’re supporting this great cause) and Chipotle will donate 33 percent of the proceeds to Bags of Hope.

On behalf of Bags of Hope and the hundreds of students they serve, thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity.