Disturbance At Local Motel Results In an Arrest

A Joliet man arrested after causing a disturbance at a local motel.
Thirty-nine year old Krzysztof Bajorski from Joliet) was arrested, booked, and released on an I-Bond for the offenses of Disorderly Conduct and Resisting a Peace Officer.
On August 11, 2021, at approximately 11:44 AM, Officers responded to the Super 8 Motel (3401 Mall Loop Drive) in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers determined that Bajorski had angrily approached a female staff member, cornering her against a wall. The staff member then fled from Bajorski and called 911. Bajorski was on scene and was uncooperative when
Officers requested to speak to him about the incident. Officers were able to place Bajorski into custody after a brief struggle.
Joliet Police Press Release