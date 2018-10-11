Diverging Diamond Interchange To Impact Weber Road

The 68-million dollar reconstruction project to make I-55 and Weber Road a diverging diamond interchange has begun. Paul Gregoire, Chief of Construction for District 1 with IDOT tells WJOL that temporary pavement will be installed within the next few weeks. Weber Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction for non-peak hours. The existing bridge will be to the east of the new bridge. The new bridge will be built west of the existing bridge on Weber Road over I-55. Once part of the diverging diamond is built then traffic will shift and the second part of the bridge will be built.

Gregoire says if you don’t like delays, he has an expression for you to remember. “Don’t shout, re-route.”

The project will be completed at the end of 2021.

To hear the entire interview click below.