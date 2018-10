In this undated photo provided by City of Dixon, police officer Mark Dallas poses for a photo in front of Dixon High School in Dixon, Ill. Dallas, a school resource officer at the northern Illinois high school, was hailed as a hero Wednesday, May 16, 2018, for shooting and arresting a former student who fired on him in a hallway while staff and seniors were meeting for a graduation rehearsal. (City of Dixon via AP)

The northwestern Illinois police officer who stopped Dixon High School’s alleged school shooter is getting another honor. Dixon Police say the International Association Chiefs of Police named officer Mark Dallas as their Officer of the Year last week. Dixon stopped the teenage suspect who brought a gun to school and fired it back in the spring. Dixon was honored at the Illinois Capitol last spring, and was named an honorary Chicago Bears captain just a few weeks ago.