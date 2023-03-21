1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Dodge Unveils Last Super-Fast Gasoline Muscle Car

March 21, 2023 11:51AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

DETROIT (AP) — The last gas-powered muscle car from Dodge isn’t leaving the road without some squeals, thunder and crazy-fast speed.

The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8.

The automaker says it will be the quickest production car made.

Stellantis says it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in a scary 1.66 seconds, making it faster than even electric supercars from Tesla and Lucid.

It’s what the performance brand from Stellantis is calling the last of the rumbling cars that for decades were a fixture of American culture on Saturday night cruises all over the country.

Stellantis will stop making gas versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger by the end of this year.

Popular Posts

1

Vehicle Blows Through Stop Sign In Will County Killing Two
2

Lockport Man Dies In Head On Collision On Wednesday Morning
3

Will County Jury Convicts Woman of Attacking Mother-in-Law
4

Kevin Fox Killed in Head-On Crash
5

Pritzker Administration Fines Parent Company Of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

Recent Posts