Doing Groceries At A Bolingbrook Store Pays Big For A Lottery Winner

An Illinois Lottery player received an early Holiday surprise. While shopping for groceries, the lucky player purchased a $5 Gold Standard Instant Ticket that turned into a $400,000 payday.

The top-prize winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at Tony’s Fresh Market, located at 271 S. Bolingbrook Drive in Bolingbrook.

This is also a big win for Tony’s Fresh Market in Bolingbrook, as the store will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $4,000.

So far in 2023, more than 63 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets were sold, winning almost 1.4 billion in prizes.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers more than 50 different Instant Ticket games at over 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that lottery games are not for kids — never give a lottery ticket to a minor. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit the Responsible Gaming page on the Illinois Lottery website.