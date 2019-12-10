DOJ Seeks To Revoke Citizenship Of Suburban Gymnastic Coach Charged With Sex Abuse
The U.S. Justice Department is taking legal action against a former Olympian from Mexico. Jose Vilchis is charged with sexually abusing multiple young gymnasts he coached in Channahon. The department filed a lawsuit yesterday against him in an effort to revoke his citizenship. The suit claims he lied on his naturalization application by concealing that he sexually abused girls he coached in the 80s and 90s. Vilchis was charged last year in Will County with sexually assaulting a girl he coached at I&M Gymnastics in Channahon between 2012 and 2013.