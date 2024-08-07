Domestic Dispute Leads to Gun Arrest

A 33-year-old man is in custody after pointing a handgun at a woman during a domestic dispute. On August 6th at approximately 5:47 pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to a residence on the 400 block of Sioux Drive for a report of a man with a gun. Initial reports indicated a man was having an argument with a woman outside the front of a residence and the man was in possession of a handgun.

Arriving officers quickly secured the scene, detaining one man and recovering multiple firearms. There were no reported injuries. After a thorough investigation by our Patrol and Investigations Divisions, the case was presented to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jay M. Mercer, 33, of 103 Wedgewood Way, Bolingbrook, was charged with the following offenses:

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon

Unlawful Use of Weapon

Mercer was transferred to the custody of the Will County Adult Detention Facility. His court date is set for Thursday afternoon at 1:30.