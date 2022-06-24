Domestic Disturbance Leads to Man’s Death, Involuntary Manslaughter Charge

On June 21st at approximately 7:00 p.m., Bolingbrook Police responded to a residence on the 1400 block of Parkside Drive for a reported fight between a father and son. While en route, officers learned that the father, Jay E. Jones, 62, was on the ground and possibly not breathing.
Upon arrival, officers encountered the son, Ethan T. Jones, 21, in the driveway of the residence. Ethan related to officers that he had placed his father in a chokehold after an argument. Officers made entry into the residence to check the well being of Jay Jones, and located him in a bedroom of the home without signs of life. Officers and Bolingbrook Fire Department paramedics attempted lifesaving measures and Jones was transported to the hospital. Jay Jones was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Ethan Jones was transported to the Bolingbrook Police Department for further investigation. After a thorough investigation and consultation with the Will County State’s Attorney Office, Ethan Jones is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Aggravated Battery by Strangulation, and Aggravated Battery to a Senior Citizen and has been transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.
If anyone has any other felony crime or safety related information or the location of an offender with a felony warrant, contact Crime Stoppers.