Donate Your Weight For Charity With Joliet Park District
Donate your weight for a cause. The Joliet Park District is offering a free weight loss challenge where every pound lost equates to a dollar donated to charity. Make plans today or tomorrow and get weighed-in at Inwood Athletic Club Community Room or at Nowell Park Re Community Room until 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 21st.
Weigh-out on March 4th or 5th. Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female participants, based on highest percentage of body weight lost. Winners from the 2019 Donate Your Weight challenge are not eligible for the 2020 prize package. All participants that weigh-in and weigh-out will receive a t-shirt. Participants must weigh-in and out at the same facility.
The charity receiving the funds is Special Recreation of Joliet and Channahon which is a cooperative extension of the Joliet and Channahon Park Districts. SRJC provides year-round recreation activities for individuals who wish to participate in alternative Park District programs.