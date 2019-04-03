Donations Pour In For Belmont Little League

The giving community of the Joliet area opened their hearts and wallets this morning to help out the Belmont Little League baseball organization. Just weeks before their opening day, they were robbed of field equipment – a lot of it. Among the item stolen were 2 field chalkers, 2 metal draggers, 1 nail dragger, field aerator, plus 2 roles of fencing, a steel rack and tools. Vice President of the Belmont Baseball Board Danny Vestal spoke with the Scott Slocum show this morning asking for help. Vestal says they’ll take any equipment regardless of the shape it’s in.

This baseball organization has a reputation of not turning any child away.

Joliet West pledged a dragger for the baseball organization, also Joliet Central and Joliet Part district will donate materials. Local politicians and businessmen contributing funds. Shorewood Hugs will also contribute. Belmont Little League captured the hearts of many as they almost made it to the little league world series several years. If you wish to donate, you can call Dan Vestal 815-600-3921.