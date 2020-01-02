Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2020 Tip To IHOP Server In St. Charles
Jenny McCarthy, left, and Donnie Wahlberg attend Variety's third annual "Salute to Service" celebration at Cipriani 25 Broadway on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)
Donnie Wahlberg is giving a server at an IHOP in suburban St. Charles a good start to the new year. The actor and New Kids on the Block performer rang in the new year by leaving the server a two-thousand-twenty-dollar tip after eating lunch yesterday. Wahlberg’s wife, Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy, posted a picture of the lunch bill on Twitter. Donnie wrote Happy New Year and 2020 Tip Challenge on the receipt. Wahlberg and McCarthy live in St. Charles. McCarthy was born in Evergreen Park and attended Mother McCauley High School in Chicago.