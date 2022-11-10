Donors Address Need for Adjunct Faculty Work Space at USF

The University of St. Francis (USF) recently dedicated and blessed a renovated space on its main campus that now provides much-needed work and meeting space for the university’s adjunct faculty.

The idea for the project came about organically as Terry D’Arcy, whose mother, Jeanette, is an alumna of the university, toured USF’s main campus in Joliet. Upon seeing the space, which is located on the first floor of Tower Hall and was previously occupied by the university’s graduate admissions team, D’Arcy saw a need and value to the space and enlisted the support of friend Jeff Kohl of OC Restoration to plan and execute improvements to the area.

A special ribbon-cutting and blessing ceremony took place in the space on October 13th, and was followed by tours of the finished work.

“We are all stewards of what we have been blessed with. Jeff (Kohl) and I feel the same way in that when you see a need, you do what you can to fill it. Even when no one is asking for help and you see that need, sometimes you just step forward and help, which is how this project came about. We are proud to be partners with USF on this,” said Terry D’Arcy.

“This is a wonderful space. It is already being used by adjunct faculty and students as a space to gather and work. This is a type of space that many universities don’t offer, so I sincerely thank Sue and Terry D’Arcy, and Kaity and Jeff Kohl for their generous gifts that have made this space possible,” said USF President Arvid C. Johnson, Ph.D.