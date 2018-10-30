Don’t Confuse White Fence Farm In Romeoville With Denver Restaurant

A local restaurant wants you to know, they are open and will NOT be closing down on December 30th. A Chicago TV station ran a story that confused a White Fence Farm restaurant in Lakewood, Denver for the one in Romeoville. The restaurant in Denver is closing at the end of the year. Laura Hastert whose family owns White Fence Farm along Joliet Road needs to set the record straight.

White Fence Farm is open. They were flooded with phone calls and social media postings urging them not to close.

Hastert says they are not affiliated with the restaurant in Denver. White Fence Farm is open and Hastert hopes will remain open for another 64 years. Her grandfather bought the restaurant in 1954 and ran it with her father. Laura is the third generation running the eatery. As her grandfather says if “you give customers good food and a nice environment they will come.” White Fence Farm is famous for their fried chicken and corn fritters.