Double Homicide In Ingalls Park
WJOL is getting word of a double homicide in the Ingalls Park neighborhood, on the far east side of Joliet. At around 8:45 last night, Will County Sheriff’s officers were dispatched to the Ingalls Park Food and Liquor store in the 18-hundred block of East Washington Street in Joliet, for shots fired. Information to the deputies was that there was a person inside the store with a possible gunshot wound to the back.
The deputies found 29-year old Zachary Stohr on the floor of the business. Stohr was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies found a second victim, 20-year old Xavier Mendoza, inside of a vehicle parked next to the store. Mendoza was shot in the head, and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Will County Sheriff is investigating this double homicide. An autopsy on both victims will be conducted later today.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Will County Sheriff’s Department – specifically Detective Brian O’Leary – at 815-727-8574, extension 4957. You could also leave an anonymous tip at Will County Crime Stoppers 800-323-6734