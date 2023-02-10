Downer’s Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook

Golden Chopsticks Bolingbrook/md

With the closure of a long time Chinese restaurant in Bolingbrook may have led to a Downer’s Grove business to apply for a permit. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the news on Facebook. Gong Ho restaurant has applied for a building permit at 339 N. Weber Road which is near Boughton Road. Gong Ho’s current location is at 75th and Lemont Road. This second location would be similar with dine in and carry out Chinese food.

Golden Chopsticks closed its door last year after decades of serving the public at Route 53 near I-55.