Downtown Joliet Combined Sewer Rehabilitation to Last Until March 2019

On Monday, the Michels Corporation began combined sewer rehabilitation work in the downtown business disritct. . This work is part of the City of Joliet’s 2018 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Program and will be completed in multiple phases over the next 150 days. The rehabilitation work will consist of sewer cleaning, manhole rehabilitation and underground pipe lining. The following streets will be affected by the rehabilitation work and will experience localized lane closures: N. Des Plaines Street, W. Washington Street, E. Jackson Street, N. Chicago Street, Scott Street, N. Ottawa Street, and Benton Street. Drivers should be prepared for delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving in the vicinity of the work zone. Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers, do not use cell phones or text while driving.