Downtown Lockport Streetscape Improvement Project

Includes Sections of 9th Street and State Street; Construction Begins July 7
The 2021 Lockport Downtown Streetscape Project is a continuation of improvements and beautification to the City’s downtown. The project includes various streetscape improvements, roadway resurfacing, and sidewalk replacement on State Street between 10th Street and 11th Street, and on 9th Street between State Street and Hamilton Street connecting to sections previously improved in 2019.
Phase I
Phase I of construction is scheduled to begin on July 7, 2021. Phase I includes roadway resurfacing, planter box installation, sidewalk removal and replacement, brick paver installation and landscaping improvements on 9th Street between State Street and Hamilton Street.
Phase II
Phase II of construction is expected to begin on September 1, 2021. Roadway resurfacing, planter box installation, sidewalk removal and replacement, brick paver installation and landscaping improvements will occur on State Street between 10th Street and 11th Street extending to the southwest and southeast corners of the intersection at 11th Street. Green parkway will be installed on the southwest corner of the intersection at State Street and 11th Street. Completion
The project will continue through completion, expected this fall. All project activities and related timelines are weather dependent.
Additional Information
Temporary access to building entrances during construction will be maintained similar to the streetscape improvements performed in 2019. Existing parking lots located near 9th Street and angled parking along 10th Street and 11th Street will be accessible to accommodate a temporary loss of parking during construction.
The City was awarded with funding through the Surface Transportation Program (STP) for a portion of the work with 80% provided by federal funding. The remaining 20% of the STP local match requirement will be offset by a second award through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) in the amount of $1.5M. Through the STP and ITEP grant awards, the City will be responsible for about 10% of the total funding required for the project.
The City of Lockport is a historic Will County community of 25,000+ residents, conveniently located 35 miles southwest of Chicago along Interstate 355. Lockport’s slogan is the City of Historic Pride due to its rich history including the part it played in the I&M Canal. Today, the City features a revitalized downtown, ample commercial opportunities, and new residential development. The City is home to several trails, parks, and other recreational options.