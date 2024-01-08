Dozens Of Flights Canceled At O’Hare Airport

Dozens of flights are canceled at O’Hare Airport due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9 planes. The action was sparked when part of a plane blew off midair last week, leaving a gaping hole and scaring air travelers. United Airlines officials say 200 cancellations are expected today, dozens of which are out of O’Hare. Investigators are looking into how a piece of metal ripped off mid-flight last Friday from an Alaska Airlines jet.