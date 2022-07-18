      Weather Alert

Dr. Fauci Expects To Retire By End Of President Biden’s Current Term

Jul 18, 2022 @ 2:00pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, says he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January 2025.

Fauci, 81, became director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984 and has advised seven presidents.

Fauci said on CNN Monday that he doesn’t have a specific retirement date in mind and hasn’t started the process.

Fauci was thrust into the national spotlight at the height of the coronavirus pandemic under then-President Donald Trump, who suggested the pandemic would “fade away,” promoted unproven treatment methods and vilified scientists who countered him.

Popular Posts
Victim in Fatal Crest Hill Shooting Identified as 32-year-old Bolingbrook Man
Armed Suspects Arrested Early This Morning In Joliet Neighborhood
Early morning chase by Joliet Police includes drones and K-9s
Joliet Man Accused of Abusing Ex-Girlfriend During Home Invasion
Joliet Police Arrest Man After Two Incidents at Pilcher Park
Connect With Us Listen To Us On