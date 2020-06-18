Dr. Mimi Cowan Elected Speaker of Will County Board
Will County Board members voted to elect Dr. Mimi Cowan (D-Naperville) to the position of Speaker of the Will County Board today. Cowan holds a doctoral degree in history and was elected to serve District 11 in 2018.
Cowan takes the position of Speaker following the previous Speaker, Denise Winfrey’s, appointment to the position of County Executive. Winfrey was appointed as County Executive after the passing of County Executive Larry Walsh Sr.
During her time on the board, Cowan has served on the Judicial, Legislative and Policy, and Public Works and Transportation committees. Born and raised in Naperville, Cowan is a graduate of North Central College and went on to earn a master’s degree at the National University of Ireland, Galway, and a Ph.D. in history from Boston College. She has taught American History, Urban Studies, and Immigration History courses at Boston College, Lake Forest College, and North Central College.
Cowan was nominated by board member Meta Mueller (D-Aurora) and was elected by a bipartisan majority of 23 board members. She assumes the position of Speaker immediately.