Drauden Point Middle School 6th grader wins Will County spelling bee

Lukas Nowak will represent Will County in the national Spelling Bee this year.

Drauden Point Middle School sixth grader Lukas Nowak will represent Will County in the national Spelling Bee this year.

Nowak bested 32 other competitors on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Joliet West High School to advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 1 in Maryland.

Thirty-three schools competed at the regional bee.

Every year, the Will County Regional Office of Education holds a spelling bee, and the winner takes part in the national spelling bee in Washington, D.C. The Scripps competition is one of the oldest in the country. More than 11 million students participate in it every year.

Students from all seven District 202 middle schools competed at the regional bee.

Other District 202 competitors included:

· Aux Sable: Rylan Williams (8th grade)

· Heritage Grove: Vincent Lombard (7th grade)

· Indian Trail: Poppy Hohman (6th grade)

· Ira Jones: Erik Walker (7th grade)

· John F. Kennedy: Angelica De Guzman (8th grade)

· Timber Ridge: Chase Bilotta (6th grade)