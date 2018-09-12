Draw Owls, Hike for Birds or Join a Craft Club During October Nature Programs

Drawing Owls: Learn how to draw owls with shading and texture at “Drawing Owls: Art Program at Thorn Creek,” on Oct. 14. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Keyes)

PARK FOREST – “Drawing Owls: Art Program at Thorn Creek,” 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Thorn Creek Nature Center. Artist Pat Moore will teach the basics of realistic drawing, shading and texture. Each student will create naturalistic compositions suitable for framing. All materials will be provided and refreshments will be served. The all-ages program costs $5 per person; children younger than age 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required by Friday, Oct. 12; call 708-747-6320.

PLAINFIELD – “Migratory Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturdays, Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve. Search for waterfowl, eagles, songbirds and more. Participants will hike up to 1.5 miles with a naturalist. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. Do not bring dogs or bicycles. The free program is for ages 7 and older. Register two days before each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.

ROMEOVILLE – “Busy Beavers Craft Club,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. Join the fun on the third Saturday of each month to create different crafts you can make and take home. The free program is for ages 12 and younger. Registration is not required.