Drew Peterson Moved To Another Prison
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson. Peterson is set to appear in a southwestern Illinois courtroom Friday, July 29, 2016 for sentencing, after he was convicted in a May murder-for-hire trial. Jurors agreed that Peterson attempted to hire an inmate's uncle to kill Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow. (Illinois Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Drew Peterson is in a new prison. The Illinois Department of Corrections says the former Bolingbrook police officer is no longer in federal custody and has been transferred to a state facility outside of Illinois. His exact location was not released due to safety and security reasons. Peterson was moved to a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana in February 2017. He is serving a 38-year sentence for the 2004 killing of his third wife, Kathleen Savio. He was ordered to serve 40 more years for trying to hire a fellow inmate to kill Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.