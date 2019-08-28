Drive-By Shooting In Crest Hill
City of Crest Hill/md
Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark telling WJOL that there was a drive-by shooting Monday at 10 p.m. The shooting took place in the 500 block of Pasadena Avenue in Crest Hill. A 25-year old woman was sitting in her car and when shots were fired. She was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. Chief Clark would not comment if she was alone in the vehicle or if she was the target of the shooting. Crest Hill Police investigating. If you have any information regarding the shooting, you’re advised to call the Crest Hill Police Department.