Drive-Thru Testing In Joliet Extends To Seniors
Walmart drive through COVID-19 testing site/js
The Walmart along Jefferson Street in Joliet is now offering COVID-19 testing for seniors over the age of 65. As of 9 a.m. this morning there were long lines waiting to be tested. The Joliet Police Department announced the changes on their Facebook page. Initially the Walmart at 2424 W. Jefferson Street limited testing for coronavirus to healthcare providers and first responders. But as of March 29th the Department of Health & Human Services will be testing seniors who are 65 years of age or older. To be tested you must show any symptoms (one or more) related to COVID-19. Those symptoms include, fever, cough and shortness of breath. For more complete details go to the CDC website.
As approved by the federal government, testing will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The site can test a maximum of approximately 70 cars per day.