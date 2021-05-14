      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Drive-Thru Vaccination Site Sunday In Joliet

May 14, 2021 @ 7:42am
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic will take place this Sunday between 9am and 4pm in Joliet at the Harvey Brooks Foundation on South Water Street in Joliet. Walk-ins are welcome but registration is preferred.

This clinic is sponsored by the Harvey Brooks Foundation located at All Nations Church, 503 South Water St., Joliet in partnership with Will County Health Department & IDPH.

To make an appointment call 779-233-1174

Popular Posts
Coroner Identifies Two Killed in Joliet Crash
Shuttered Walgreens In Bolingbrook To Become Dollar Store
Hylka Didn't Fulfill Requirements to Teach at St. Joseph
Northbound I-55 Closed At Gardner Road
Former Catholic School Teacher Jeremy Hylka Arrested