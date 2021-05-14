Drive-Thru Vaccination Site Sunday In Joliet
A drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic will take place this Sunday between 9am and 4pm in Joliet at the Harvey Brooks Foundation on South Water Street in Joliet. Walk-ins are welcome but registration is preferred.
This clinic is sponsored by the Harvey Brooks Foundation located at All Nations Church, 503 South Water St., Joliet in partnership with Will County Health Department & IDPH.
To make an appointment call 779-233-1174