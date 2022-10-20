1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Driver Charged in Cook Co. Crash Involving State Trooper’s Vehicle

October 20, 2022 12:02PM CDT
File- (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

A driver is being charged following a crash in Cook County involving a Illinois State Trooper’s vehicle.  Authorities say the trooper’s vehicle was in the right lane with emergency lights activated early yesterday on I-55 near LaGrange Road when a Land Rover Velar hit the read end of the squad car.  The trooper was outside of the car at the time of the crash and there were no injuries reported.  The driver of the Land Rover was arrested for DUI and issued a citation for a violation of Scott’s Law.

