Authorities are investigating a deadly weekend one-vehicle crash in southwest suburban Bolingbrook. Illinois State Police say Brandon Brown was driving his SUV early Sunday morning on a ramp from I-55 when he struck a light pole and rolled over across the northbound lanes of Highway 53. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy conducted yesterday showed that Brown had several injuries caused by the crash.
Driver Dies After SUV Strikes Light Pole In Bolingbrook
|
Sep 11, 2018 @ 3:00 PM