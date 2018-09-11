Driver Dies After SUV Strikes Light Pole In Bolingbrook
By Evan Bredeson
|
Sep 11, 2018 @ 3:00 PM

Authorities are investigating a deadly weekend one-vehicle crash in southwest suburban Bolingbrook. Illinois State Police say Brandon Brown was driving his SUV early Sunday morning on a ramp from I-55 when he struck a light pole and rolled over across the northbound lanes of Highway 53. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy conducted yesterday showed that Brown had several injuries caused by the crash.

