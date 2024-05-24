Driver Hit Joliet West School Bus In Crash On Thursday Morning

On May 23, 2023, at 9:54 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to North Larkin Avenue at Black Road for a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined the following: A Ford Escape driven by Jacob Wassner (35, Minooka) was northbound on North Larkin Avenue approaching Black Road. It is believed that the Ford Escape disobeyed a red light and struck the rear driver side of a school bus driven by a male (70, Joliet) that was turning left on a green arrow onto southbound North Larkin Avenue from westbound Black Road.

There were 23 Joliet West students aboard the bus at the time of the crash. Five students sustained minor injuries in the crash and one of these five were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Wassner was also transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for treatment of a minor injury. Wassner was cited for Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.