Driver Hit Joliet West School Bus In Crash On Thursday Morning

May 24, 2024 5:09AM CDT
School bus (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

On May 23, 2023, at 9:54 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to North Larkin Avenue at Black Road for a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the  crash determined the following: A Ford Escape driven by Jacob Wassner (35, Minooka) was  northbound on North Larkin Avenue approaching Black Road. It is believed that the Ford  Escape disobeyed a red light and struck the rear driver side of a school bus driven by a male (70,  Joliet) that was turning left on a green arrow onto southbound North Larkin Avenue from  westbound Black Road.  

There were 23 Joliet West students aboard the bus at the time of the crash. Five students  sustained minor injuries in the crash and one of these five were transported to Ascension St  Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Wassner was also transported to  Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for treatment of a minor  injury. Wassner was cited for Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, Failure to Reduce Speed to  Avoid an Accident, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. 

