Driver Killed And Three Others Hospitalized In Homer Glen Head-On Crash

October 5, 2023 1:49PM CDT
Village of Homer Glen

Will County authorities are investigating a deadly head-on crash in southwest suburban Homer Glen. Sheriff deputies say a Lockport woman was driving a Nissan SUV last night and crossed over the center line. The vehicle collided with a Dodge sedan driven by an 18-year-old women, who died from her injuries. The driver of the Nissan was hospitalized in critical condition. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

