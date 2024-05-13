1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Driver Loses Control Of Vehicle In Joliet, Three Sent To The Hospital

May 13, 2024 5:23AM CDT
Share
Driver Loses Control Of Vehicle In Joliet, Three Sent To The Hospital
Joliet Police/ss

 On May 10, 2024, at 5:37 p.m., Joliet Officers responded to the 1500  block of McKinley Street for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, Officers  learned that a Polaris Slingshot driven by Leroy McAfee (44, Joliet) was southbound on  McKinley Street. It is believed that the Slingshot lost control and collided head on into a Nissan  Altima, driven by a female (28, Joliet) that was headed northbound on McKinley Street.  

The driver and a passenger of the Polaris as well as the driver of the Nissan were transported to  Ascension St Joseph Medical Center in stable condition with serious injuries. All injuries are  believed to be non-life threatening. MacAfee was cited for Suspended Registration for Non Insurance. 

Popular Posts

1

Update: Father Allegedly Shoots Son At Lake Renwick In Plainfield
2

Romeoville Father Charged With Killing Son At Will County Forest Preserve in Plainfield
3

One Dead Following Single Vehicle Crash
4

Irate Customer At Joliet Driver's Facility Arrested After Attacking Security Guard
5

Update On Homer Township Shooting - Wife Under Investigation

Recent Posts