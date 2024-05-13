Driver Loses Control Of Vehicle In Joliet, Three Sent To The Hospital

On May 10, 2024, at 5:37 p.m., Joliet Officers responded to the 1500 block of McKinley Street for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, Officers learned that a Polaris Slingshot driven by Leroy McAfee (44, Joliet) was southbound on McKinley Street. It is believed that the Slingshot lost control and collided head on into a Nissan Altima, driven by a female (28, Joliet) that was headed northbound on McKinley Street.

The driver and a passenger of the Polaris as well as the driver of the Nissan were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center in stable condition with serious injuries. All injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. MacAfee was cited for Suspended Registration for Non Insurance.