UPD: Driver Dies After Being Rescued From Joliet Retention Pond
Courtesy/Joliet Fire Department Dive Team
WJOL is reporting the man who was rescued from a retention pond in Joliet has died. Joliet Firefighters responded to a vehicle into a retention pond on Labor Day Monday. On the west side of Joliet, the Joliet Fire Department Dive Team responded and crews found a car upside down in a pond. Crews on the scene assisted a diver and were able to remove one victim who was then transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.