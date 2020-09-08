      Breaking News
UPD: Driver Dies After Being Rescued From Joliet Retention Pond

Sep 8, 2020 @ 6:48am
Courtesy/Joliet Fire Department Dive Team

WJOL is reporting the man who was rescued from a retention pond in Joliet has died. Joliet Firefighters responded to a vehicle into a retention pond on Labor Day Monday. On the west side of Joliet, the Joliet Fire Department Dive Team responded and crews found a car upside down in a pond. Crews on the scene assisted a diver and were able to remove one victim who was then transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

