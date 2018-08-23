Driver Sober Or Get Pulled Over Campaign In Full Swing

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is announcing that it has begun its traffic safety campaign focusing on drunk, unbuckled and distracted drivers. The high-visibility crackdown began August 20th and will run through the Labor Day weekend until September 4th.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois State Police and other local law enforcement agencies to increase this effort. Will County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Lakomiak stated, “This isn’t about writing tickets or making arrests. This is about saving lives and helping people realize impaired driving can be fatal. It’s a matter of life or death.”

This Labor Day weekend, remember to designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family drive drunk. Buckle up and put your cell phone away while driving! Help keep our roads safe!

The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is administered and funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal dollars managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.