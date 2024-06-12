Drones And K9 Units Used To Help Capture Two People In Channahon Wanted For a Lottery Ticket Fraud Investigation

Channahon Police assisted the Minooka Police Department in apprehending two people in a Lottery Ticket Fraud Investigation.

At approximately 6:09 a.m. the Channahon Police Department assisted the Minooka Police Department when a vehicle fled from Minooka Police on Bluff Road west of I-55 that was wanted for a Lottery Ticket Fraud Investigation. During the pursuit, spike strips were deployed on Center Street in Channahon, however, the fleeing vehicle evaded the spike strips by jumping a curb, almost striking a Minooka Police Officer. The pursuit continued back onto Bluff Road to S/W Frontage were the vehicle crashed into the ditch on the west side of the road. The passenger was immediately taken into custody and the driver fled on foot into the woods west of the Frontage Road.

Channahon Police quickly set up a perimeter with the assistance of the Minooka Police Department, Shorewood Police Department, Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Will County Sheriff’s Department, Joliet Police Department and the Illinois State Police. Drone and K9 units were also deployed to assist in the search.

At approximately 8:13 a.m. a person matching the description of the driver was reported to be running across Heritage Bluffs Golf Course, located at 24355 W. Bluff Road. Police assets were quickly in the area and expeditiously worked with course staff to clear the golf course. The person was located and taken into custody on the north side of the golf course at\ approximately 8:40 a.m. without incident.

The passenger was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet where he was treated for minor injuries due to the crash. No Officers were injured.

All subjects have been located and the Minooka Police has taken over the investigation.