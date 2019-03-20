Drug Detection K-9 Bought For Park Forest Police Department

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow has purchased a drug-detection K-9 for the Park Forest Police Department to assist local law enforcement efforts in removing dangerous drugs from our communities. Glasgow paid for the purchase of “Tucker,” his training, and the transport equipment installed in the police vehicle with nearly $18,000 in drug asset money seized from criminals involved in selling illegal narcotics. A Dutch Shepherd, Tucker is the sixth drug detection K-9 Glasgow has donated to local police departments in Will County at no cost to taxpayers. Tucker is trained to track people as well as drugs.

“By using drug forfeiture money, we are taking money out of the hands of criminals and using those resources to remove deadly drugs from our communities,” said Glasgow. “The importance of these canines cannot be understated. Dogs trained to detect the presence of illegal narcotics play an important role in helping address the deadly opioid epidemic that is gripping our communities.”

Tucker joins the five other canines State’s Attorney Glasgow has provided to establish K- 9 units in various police departments throughout Will County: “Rookie” in Shorewood, “Sam” in Elwood, “Hutch” in Channahon, “Roxie” in Rockdale, and “Mao” in Wilmington. Glasgow also provided the training and K-9 transport equipment for each of these K-9s.

“The canines my office has provided to police departments throughout Will County have helped take drug dangerous dealers off our streets and helped save lives,” Glasgow said. “These dogs also help prevent the scourge of drug use by assisting our schools in monitoring for the presence of drugs and providing an opportunity for intervention and prevention.” Glasgow spoke last evening at the Park Forest Village Board, where he was welcomed by Mayor John Ostenburg, Police Chief Mannino, and members of the Park Forest Police Department.

State’s Attorney Glasgow has an extensive history of addressing the opioid epidemic. He has pursued an aggressive agenda that includes targeting heroin dealers and prosecuting drug-induced homicides against heroin/fentanyl dealers who have sold this deadly poison to hold them accountable for these tragic homicides. Additionally, Glasgow obtained the federal grants to establish Will County’s drug court program to help offenders re-enter the community following an intensive and structured program. Glasgow also works with HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) and HELPS (Heroin Education Leads to Preventative Solutions) to educate our communities about the dangers of opioids.