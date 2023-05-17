1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Drug Overdoses In The US Slightly Increased Last Year

May 17, 2023 11:39AM CDT
Credit: MGN

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. rose slightly in 2022.

That makes it the first year without a substantial increase since 2018.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the numbers plateaued for most of last year.

New estimates from the CDC show about nearly 110,000 U.S. overdose deaths last year.

That’s nearly 2% more than 2021. Eight states that have had some of the highest overdose death rates saw sizable decreases.

But experts caution that overdose deaths could rise again due to things like scaling back telehealth services.

