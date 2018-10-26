Drunk Driver Causes Chain Reaction Crash In Crest Hill
By Monica DeSantis
|
Oct 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM

An alleged drunk driver from Plainfield crashed into four stopped cars in Crest Hill Thursday night causing delays for hours. Forty-eight year old John Porn Jr. was charged with DUI after slamming into four vehicles stopped at a traffic light at eastbound Division and Route 53. It happened just after 10 p.m., Thursday, October 25th. Emergency vehicles responded to the scene and traffic was blocked for hours according to Crest Hill Deputy Chief Tony Rossetti. The scene was not cleared until 2:39 a.m. The driver charged with DUI was the only person hurt. He was transported to St. Joe’s hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

