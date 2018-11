Some early morning sunshine today then becoming cloudy with a high of 35. There is a chance for snowshowers after 5 p.m. through to 10 p.m. but only a dusting expected to half an inch. Windy and cold tonight with a low of 24. Sunny and cold on Tuesday high of 33. Wednesday, sunny high 38 and Thanksgiving Day, sunny dry and milder with a high of 45.